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Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
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a tractor pulling a trailer behind it down a street
Farmer in Alsace
A map marker
Alsace, France
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Published on
May 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
farmer
action
drive
france
alsace
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