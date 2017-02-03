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Adam Birkett
abrkett
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Architecture
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a tall white structure with a clock on it's side
Lost in realism
A map marker
North Greenwich Station, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 3, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
pattern
white
minimal
clean
minimalism
structure
lines
surreal
london
furniture
mirror
united kingdom
tabletop
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