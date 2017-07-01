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Noah Grossenbacher
ravni
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a stream running through a forest filled with lots of rocks
Frozen River
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Published on
July 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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