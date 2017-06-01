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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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a statue of a man looking out of a window
Old man reading
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
building
orange
red
grey
window
reading
frame
venice
statue
bokeh
sculpture
old
view
colors
experience
stranger
through
human
HDR images
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