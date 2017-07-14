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Christin Hume
christinhumephoto
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Featured in
Spirituality
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a stained glass window in the side of a building
Crucified
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
cross
god
jesus
window
brown
christian
stained glass
colors
spirituality
flare
wooden
stained glass window
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