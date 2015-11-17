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Ilia Zolas
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A sculptor works in his studio sculpting a large white body and head
Sculptor and his work
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
man
interior design
human
work
white
design
wall
grey
hand
working
statue
hat
clay
decor
create
tool
mold
beanie
sculpt
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