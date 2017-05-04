Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a red sculpture sitting on top of a cement wall
Red transparency
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
pattern
red
concrete
perspective
transparent
transparency
elements
acrylic
diagonal
scuplture
art
paper
wood
modern art
origami
plywood
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20