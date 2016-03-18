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Olenka Kotyk
olenka_kotyk
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A portrait of a fit woman in black and white in Kyiv city
Kyiv city body portrait
A map marker
Kyiv city, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
bra
female
grey
dance
movement
athletic
muscles
posture
gymnast
anorexia
ethnic
flowing
thin
stance
physique
ukraine
kyiv city
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