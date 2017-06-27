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Toa Heftiba
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a plate of food and a cup of tea on a table
Tea time
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
books
book
grey
cake
tea
chocolate
cakes
wooden table
rustic
tea time
plant
furniture
table
coffee cup
pottery
cup
meal
dining table
dish
Creative Commons images
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