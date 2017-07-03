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a plane flying over a large sandy beach
Wheat Field
A map marker
Kingston, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC6310
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
farm
field
yellow
brown
farming
drone
wheat
brown background
england
grain
wheat field
aerial view
lines
perspective
golden
aerial
symmetry
drone view
british countryside
4K images
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