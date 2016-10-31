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Jason Briscoe
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A person's feet in front of a welcome sign.
Floor welcome sign
A map marker
Istanbul, Turkey
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
shoes
welcome
concrete
nike
floor
typography
font
type
trainers
istanbul
turkey
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