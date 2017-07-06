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Dane Deaner
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a person standing on top of a rock formation
To The Top
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
summer
desert
blue sky
rocks
climbing
joshua tree
climb
standing
finish
big rocks
conquer
plant
sport
sports
rock
outdoors
cliff
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