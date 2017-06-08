Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dane Deaner
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a person holding a straw hat on top of a mountain
Old Faithful
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
hiking
brown
feather
hat
straw hat
human
clothing
outdoors
apparel
sun hat
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20