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Alex Gorham
alexcgorham
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A path through a dark evergreen forest near Loch Maree
path
A map marker
Loch Maree, Achnasheen, United Kingdom
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Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
green
outdoor
natural
light
trees
wood
grey
leaves
scotland
path
glow
ferns
united kingdom
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