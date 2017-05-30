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charlesdeluvio
charlesdeluvio
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a pair of shoes sitting on the floor next to a heater
Crocs
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
brown
crocs
wood
clothing
furniture
floor
apparel
flooring
footwear
drawer
sandal
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