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Dave Redfern
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A monochrome shot of a sharp edge on a corner of a tall building
monochrome tower camera
A map marker
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
white background
architecture
construction
work
camera
grey
urban
security
cityscape
workplace
lines
bright
looking up
black & white
b&w
symmetrical
middle
PNG images
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