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Cazacu Vasile
mindshifter
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A modern roof in an atrium in Lausanne, Switzerland
Great imagery from inside
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Lausanne, Vaud, Switzerland
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Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Google, Pixel XL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
design
wood
interior
window
shadow
modern
structure
modern wallpaper
window light
skylight
switzerland
lausanne
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