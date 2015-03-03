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Ben Rosett
spiritvisionstudios
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A man in a black suit loosening his tie
Elegant man loosening tie
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
man
dark
human
professional
body
morning
male
sunshine
suit
executive
tie
elegance
handsome
men's suit
people
fashion
work
law
website
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