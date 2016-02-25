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Jonathan Bean
jonathanbean
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A man holding a horse's hoof against his knees and trimming it with a file
Filing horse hooves
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
horse
grey
hand
shoe
file
groom
blacksmith
horseshoe
farrier
hoof
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