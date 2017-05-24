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Maxime Rossignol
maxoor
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Featured in
Business & Work
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A man adjusting the lock mechanism on a car door
Working on car lock
A map marker
Orléans, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
business
man
black
work
factory
working
door
metal
mechanic
garage
lock
automobile
guy
repair
auto
manufacture
fix
caucasian
people
HDR images
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