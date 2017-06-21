Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Christopher Gower
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Business & Work
,
Technology
,
Digital Screens
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
A MacBook with lines of code on its screen on a busy desk
Coding
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
laptop
computer
design
grey
digital
communication
desk
home office
electronic
mouse
web
online
system
electrical
freelancer
plasma
wireless
portable
desk space
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20