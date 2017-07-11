Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dane Deaner
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a light that is on a brick wall
Flipping the Switch
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
light
white
working
workshop
industrial
idea
flash
tile
brick
bright
bulb
switch
hanging light
edison bulb
turn on
lamp
light fixture
lampshade
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20