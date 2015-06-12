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Ronald Yang
ronzyang
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A large sphere covered with triangle-shaped tiles
Triangles on a sphere
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
clouds
grey
blue sky
disney world
geometry
sphere
symmetrical
cedar point
symmetrical architecture
cirrus
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