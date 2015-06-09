Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jared Erondu
erondu
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
A hole in an ice sheet covering dark blue water
Shattered ice over water
A map marker
Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
snow
grey
ice
macro
closeup
iceland
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20