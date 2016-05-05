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Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
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A GoPro Hero4 camera sitting on a white surface.
GoPro Hero4 camera
A map marker
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
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Published on
May 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sport
camera
grey
gopro
vietnam
ho chi minh city
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