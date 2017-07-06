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Dane Deaner
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a glass jar hanging from a wooden pole
Candle in the Dust
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
desert
light
candle
glass
cabin
rope
wild
decor
day
gems
hang
lamp
lantern
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