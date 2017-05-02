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A dog's face staring directly at the camera.
Dog face
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
puppy
white
funny
eyes
cute
pet
fun
nose
curious
look
canine
domestic
peek
pup
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