Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Hannu-Pekka Peuranen
hpeurane
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
A dim shot of two chairs and microphone stands on an empty stage
Empty stage at night
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
dark
black
music
microphone
chair
speaker
music background
spotlight
recording studio
artistic
mic
equipment
microphones
microphone stand
jam session
music wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20