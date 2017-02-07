Hello buddies, I hope you are doing well. I am so excited to get back to work after Tet Holiday in Vietnam. I have no word to say how much I love design, and I am super happy to get back to work after 10 days no work at all, just relaxing!!! In this shot, I’m working closely on a UI Design Kit for a cafe shop. It would help the designer create a coffee website super easy! I planned to release this UI Kit on ThemeForest in few next weeks. More screenshots will show on my profile soon. Thanks for your time! tranmautritam