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Scott Webb
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Featured in
Fashion & Beauty
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A cube shelf with a book on top, next to an indoor plant.
Cube shelf
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
fashion
book
plant
pink
interior
purple
leaves
leaf
brown
style
shelf
decor
indoor plant
shelves
hardcover book
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