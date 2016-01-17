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Nad Hemnani
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A couple sitting on the edge of a swimming pool overlooking a crowded beach and a deep blue sea
Away from the crowded beach
A map marker
Miramar Hotel, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1000D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
building
sea
blue
couple
love
hotel
pool
holiday
vacation
swimming pool
outdoors
coast
swim
sunbathe
bathe
brazil
rio de janeiro
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