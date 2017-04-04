Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Julia Solonina
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a couple of butterflies that are sitting on some leaves
The Butterfly Garden
A map marker
Hamm, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
love
butterfly
beauty
germany
butterflies
fly
animal
plant
leaf
bee
pottery
insect
outdoors
herbs
vase
potted plant
honey bee
jar
vegetation
invertebrate
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20