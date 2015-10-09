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Trang Nguyen
trang3019
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A close up that shows the texture of two different patterned rugs
Textured Rugs
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
blue
pattern
grey
vietnam
fabric
blur
bokeh
carpet
textile
rug
batik
quilt
textiles
sew
hmong
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