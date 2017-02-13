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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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a close up of a window with a red light in the background
Window Panes
A map marker
Orcutt, United States
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Published on
February 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
window
glass
reflection
rustic
wood
door
united states
plywood
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