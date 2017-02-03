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Adam Birkett
abrkett
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a close up of a tall white structure with a sky background
Lost in realism
A map marker
North Greenwich Station, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 3, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
building
architecture
white
minimal
minimalism
structure
london
united kingdom
symbol
arrow
staircase
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