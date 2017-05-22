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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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a close up of a person's hand under a blanket
The first night
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 22, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
night
hospital
baby
newborn
feet
brown
mother
father
blanket
parent
nursery
infant
wrap
wrinkles
first
toes
swaddle
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