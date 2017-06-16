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Jez Timms
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A close-up of a leather saddle on the back of a grey horse
Saddle up cowboy!
A map marker
Royal Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom
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Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
horse
grey
horse riding
stable
saddle
horse saddle
stables
clothing
united kingdom
footwear
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