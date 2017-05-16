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a close up of a dolphin swimming in the water
dolphin
A map marker
Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, South Korea
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Published on
May 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
dolphin
aquarium
teal
south korea
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