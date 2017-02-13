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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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a close up of a bamboo structure with a sky background
Bamboo Texture
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
texture
natural
design
grey
bamboo
grunge
screen
lines
faded
building
architecture
plant
window
home decor
grille
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