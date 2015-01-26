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Alex Jones
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A clay stained hand of a potter engaging in a craft work of pottery or molding
pottery and craft
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
art wallpaper
work
grey
hands
hand
pottery
sculpture
craft
clay
course
ceramics
finger
dirty
handmade
mold
fingers
mould
shaping
clay making
HDR images
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