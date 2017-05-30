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charlesdeluvio
charlesdeluvio
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a city with a lot of tall buildings
Manila Landscape
A map marker
Manila, Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
grey
buildings
philippines
houses
manila
building
scenery
urban
town
outdoors
apartment building
aerial view
downtown
high rise
slum
metropolis
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