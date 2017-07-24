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Dane Deaner
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a cactus wearing glasses is standing in front of a wooden fence
The Cowboy Corner
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
funny
wood
grey
glasses
cactus
cowboy
western
joshua tree
dusty
eye wear
portrait
art
building
face
plant
photography
grass
photo
countryside
4K images
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