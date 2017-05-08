Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a bunch of wooden pallets stacked on top of each other
The grain chute
A map marker
Fenton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
dark
wall
wood
grey
farm
old
corn
spider web
barn
dusty
cobweb
chute
box
united states
plywood
lumber
hardwood
crate
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20