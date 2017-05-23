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Etienne Boulanger
etienneblg
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a building with a skylight and a balcony
Lyon
A map marker
Lyon, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
hot
orange
red
france
old
lyon
high
window
skylight
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