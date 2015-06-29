Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Verne Ho
verneho
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
A blue train car blurring past briefly framing a person waiting
Passing subway train
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
travel
train
transportation
blur
movement
motion
subway
waiting
metro
platform
long exposure
station
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20