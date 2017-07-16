Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Christine Donaldson
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a blue lake surrounded by mountains and trees
A deep calmness
A map marker
Moraine Lake, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
snow
cloud
beautiful
grey
lake
calm
canada
adventure
alberta
moraine lake
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20