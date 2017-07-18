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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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a black and white photo of the ocean
California Cliffs
A map marker
Piedras Blancas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
clouds
grey
california
coast
cliffs
pacific
sea
light
weather
adventure
outdoors
ground
united states
flare
sea waves
leisure activities
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