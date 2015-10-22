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Jonathan Bean
jonathanbean
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A black and white photo of heavy rain clouds over a lake
Lake under heavy rain
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
outdoor
clouds
natural
rain
cloud
white
grey
scenic
woods
mist
contrast
mountain vista
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