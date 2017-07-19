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Joshua Reddekopp
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a black and white photo of clouds in the sky
Billows
A map marker
Saskatchewan, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
rain
cloud
grey
canada
storm
weather
sky background
sky wallpaper
outdoors
motion
cloudy
windy
black & white
stormy
meteorology
cloudscape
blackandwhite
background
texture
PNG images
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