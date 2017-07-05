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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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a black and white photo of a wall of mirrors
Metal textures
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
building
architecture
pattern
night
grey
facade
details
element
diagonal
computer
keyboard
computer keyboard
electronics
steel
hardware
computer hardware
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